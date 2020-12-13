Advertisement

VCU revenues to fall at least $75M

Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond typically enrolls over 33,000 students, though enrollment is slightly down during the fall 2020 semester.(Noah Fleischman, Capital News Service)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 10:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Commonwealth University’s president says revenues likely will fall at least $75 million in the spring 2021 semester.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that President Michael Rao told the school’s board of visitors on Friday that’s the best-case scenario for a future still clouded by the pandemic. Revenue losses could reach $144 million. VCU Health is projecting a loss of $60 million. Rao says the university will do everything it can to avoid that.

The university’s overall budget this year is $1.3 billion. VCU has saved costs by refinancing bonds, freezing some spending and hiring and integrating its purchasing and accounts payable systems to be more efficient.

