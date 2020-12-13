Advertisement

VDH COVIDWISE app joins national key server

By Caitlin Piemme
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 8:13 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Health announced Friday that their COVIDWISE app is joining the national key server, meaning information can be shared with similar apps.

The COVIDWISE app launched in August and has become increasingly more popular as the Commonwealth has hit record levels of positive coronavirus cases.

“We track our numbers as of midnight each night,” said Jeff Stover, executive adviser to the health commissioner for VDH. “So through midnight of yesterday, we now have just shy of 893,000 people in Virginia who have downloaded or are using COVDWISE.”

The app allows people to anonymously let others know that they may have been exposed to the virus.

“You could have been in line at the grocery store, or been near someone for a certain amount of time and have no idea that they were COVID positive, they may not have known they were positive, but if they report it through the app anonymously, depending on the risk categorization, you can get a likely exposure notification,” said Stover.

With the national key server, other states near Virginia can exchange the same information. Stover said the app will still be necessary for a while after a vaccine is widely available.

“COVID isn’t going away yet, unfortunately,” he said. “As numbers are peaking across the country and including Virginia, it’s more important than ever for people to be using every tool in their toolbox, and COVIDWISE is one of those.”

