Virginia football declines postseason bid, ending season

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The University of Virginia football program’s 2020 season has come to an end.

The team announced Sunday they will decline to participate in any postseason bowl game.

The Cavaliers finish 2020 with a 5-5 record, after losing to Virginia Tech 33-15 Saturday night in the Commonwealth Cup.

UVA had made three straight bowl game appearances before this season.

The decision was made by the team captains and task unit leaders.

“I told our team I valued their feedback and I wanted this to be their decision,” Mendenhall said. “Just as we met at the beginning of the year to make the choice to play, this was their choice to end the season at this time. I think it is appropriate for this team.”

Virginia was one of just 17 programs to play 10 games in their 2020 season, and not have a postponement or cancellation due to COVID-19 issues within its program.

“They have all grown tremendously from the challenges put before them this year,” Mendenhall said. “But now is the time to return to families and loved ones. This team will always be special for how it handled competing during a pandemic. It is one more example of the amazing capacity and leadership of the young men that allow me to coach them every day.”

