Virginia Tech tops Virginia to claim 2020 Commonwealth Cup

(WHSV)
By Bryan Schwartz
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Tech defeated Virginia 33-15 Saturday night to claim the 2020 Commonwealth Cup.

Virginia won last year’s meeting for the first time in 15 years.

Braxton Burmeister started at quarterback for the Hokies, throwing for 212 yards, while rushing for 36, as well.

Khalil Herbert ran for 162 yards on 20 carries, including a 76-yard second quarter touchdown.

Tayvion Robinson caught five passes for 98 yards and a score to lead the way on the receiving end for the Hokies.

Brennan Armstrong threw for 259 yards and two touchdowns in the loss.

Virginia closes the regular season at 5-5, while Virginia Tech ends a four-game losing streak to finish 5-6.

