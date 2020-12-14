Advertisement

ACPD: Head-on collision leaves 2 dead, 1 injured in Albemarle Co.

Albemarle County Police have gotten an increase in calls about people violating statewide restrictions.(NBC29)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department says two people from Buckingham County are dead and a child is in the hospital after a car crash Saturday, December 12.

Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Scottsville Road, at the Red Hill Road intersection, around 6 p.m. Saturday. It appeared a vehicle had taken a right-hand turn to go southbound on Scottsville Rd. and entered the northbound traffic lane, striking another vehicle traveling in the northbound lane.

According to ACPD, 35-year-old Sandra Bartola Figueroa Guillen and a juvenile died at the scene. A second juvenile passenger was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Police say there were no injuries reported from the second vehicle.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the Albemarle County Police Department’s Fatal Crash Reconstruction Team. This is the twelfth fatal traffic crash and thirteenth and fourteenth fatalities investigated by ACPD in 2020.

