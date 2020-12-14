Advertisement

Daycare fire causes $60,000 in damages, no one hurt

A fire at an Albemarle County Daycare on Saturday caused tens of thousands of dollars in damages, but left no one hurt.(Associated Press)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A fire at an Albemarle County Daycare on December 12 caused tens of thousands of dollars in damages, but left no one hurt according to Albemarle County Fire Rescue.

Fire crews from both the county and the Charlottesville Fire Department responded to calls for a structure fire at We Care Daycare 4Kids just before 4 p.m. The daycare was closed at the time, and the building unoccupied. Crews quickly extinguished the blaze. The fire is estimated to have caused $60,000 in damages.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental by the Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office.

