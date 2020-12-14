Daycare fire causes $60,000 in damages, no one hurt

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A fire at an Albemarle County Daycare on December 12 caused tens of thousands of dollars in damages, but left no one hurt according to Albemarle County Fire Rescue.

Fire crews from both the county and the Charlottesville Fire Department responded to calls for a structure fire at We Care Daycare 4Kids just before 4 p.m. The daycare was closed at the time, and the building unoccupied. Crews quickly extinguished the blaze. The fire is estimated to have caused $60,000 in damages.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental by the Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office.

ALBEMARLE COUNTY FIRE RESCUE PRESS RELEASE --- 12/13/2020

Albemarle County Fire Rescue Responds to Structure Fire

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA - On Saturday, December 12, 2020, at approximately 3:50 pm, units from Albemarle County Fire Rescue and the Charlottesville Fire Department responded to a structure fire at We Care Daycare 4Kids located at 1550 Seminole Trail.

The first unit arrived on location to find smoke exiting around the roofline. The fire was quickly extinguished and a building search was completed. The daycare facility was closed and not occupied at the time of the fire. There were no reported injuries at the time of the incident.

The Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office has determined the fire to be accidental and the estimated fire loss to be $60,000.

