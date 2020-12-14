Advertisement

Dukes return to practice, preparing to play Saturday at ECU

By TJ Eck
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison men’s basketball team has resumed team activities after the program was recently paused due to COVID-19.

During his weekly press conference Monday, JMU head coach Mark Byington says the Dukes have resumed team practice. JMU had been on pause from full team activities since Friday. December 4 due to two positive COVID-19 tests within the program. JMU has had activities paused twice during the 2020-2021 season due to positive COVID-19 tests.

“The message that we have to have is kind of prepare for the day and you can’t prepare too far in the future,” said Byington. “So we have had a couple setbacks as far as trying to get momentum and get going but we are back on the court today and if everything stays on course, we’ll be leaving for Greenville on Friday and playing ECU on Saturday.”

JMU is 2-1 overall but has not played a game since November 29. The Dukes have had multiple games cancelled/postponed due to COVID-19 issues at JMU or at the opposing programs. Tip-off of Saturday’s game at ECU is scheduled for 2 p.m.

