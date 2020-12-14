Group in Harrisonburg protests puppy mills

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Once a week since August, a group called Deplorable Conditions has been standing on East Market St. in Harrisonburg to protest puppy mills.

Susan Mansfield started the group on Facebook to inform the public on the conditions of puppy mills. She has adopted some dogs from puppy mills in the Shenandoah Valley, and said some of them never adjust to life outside of a cage.

She says there are many quality breeders and adoption centers in the area that take good care of dogs for families to take home.

“Do you hear that commotion? That’s people saying yes, what you’re doing is right, we’ve got to stop this,” Mansfield said. “In 2021, we’re gonna have some laws changing again in Virginia.”

She said the laws changing pet store regulations will be enacted in July.

