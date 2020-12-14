Harrisonburg police host annual ‘Shop with a Cop’

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Officers with the Harrisonburg Police Department bought holiday gifts Monday for the annual “Shop with a Cop” event.

Officers and children usually shop together for the event, but this year, HPD asked families for gift lists instead because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, after shopping around the city, officers wrapped gifts for 23 families with almost 50 children.

“It’s great that we’re able to do this through our foundation,” Officer Melissa Quesenberry said. “They’ve helped a lot. Interacting with these families and surprising the kids is going to be awesome. Even better than previous years because we get to surprise them this year.”

Quesenberry said weather-depending, officers hope to deliver gifts right to family’s doorsteps later this week.

Along with gifts, HPD will deliver food and desserts donated by Crossroads Cafe and Catering and Magpie Diner.

