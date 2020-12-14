Advertisement

Harrisonburg/Rockingham Salvation Army Kettle Effort facing major shortfall this year

The Salvation Army is looking for in-person and virtual bell ringers to collect donations.
The Salvation Army is looking for in-person and virtual bell ringers to collect donations.(WEAU)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Harrisonburg Salvation Army Corps says it’s facing a major projected shortfall, and it needs the community’s help more than ever this holiday season.

According to a press release from the Harrisonburg Salvation Army Corps, some of the cause of the shortfall is due to a loss of bell-ringing days because of the COVID-19 pandemic and a lack of bell ringers at all locations.

Because of this, the Salvation Army is asking people to donate if they can.

The Salvation Army says there are seven kettle days remaining in the Salvation Army Harrisonburg/Rockingham County Kettle Effort. So far, the effort is $40,446.49 short compared to this time last year, and $110,049.72 short from their total goal.

If you can’t make it to a red kettle location, but would like to donate, click here.

