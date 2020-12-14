It’s beginning to feel a lot like winter

(WHSV) - Two systems of interest will bring winter conditions back to the area this week.

MONDAY: A chilly morning with temperatures in the 30s with rain showers for much of the morning. Best chance of accumulation will be for higher terrain, above 1,800′ in the Valley, and the highest snow totals above 2,500′. Even with a cold rain for most valley locations some wet flakes can still mix in. Because of so much terrain, any locations below 1,500′ may see a trace accumulation in some grassy areas. With most of the moisture, whether rain or snow or the mix happening in the morning this will affect the morning commute.

Please allow extra time especially traveling over mountains.

Most of the rain and snow will taper off by early afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Some Valley spots near 40. A cold day and likely a bit breezy as this system exits.

Cold overnight as skies clear out. Lows in the low to mid 20s. Some slick spots for mountain locations.

TUESDAY: A cold start with temperatures rising into the 30s. Plenty of sunshine for the day and chilly, highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Cold overnight with lows in the low to mid 20s.

WEDNESDAY: At this point, plan on snow starting Wednesday morning and most likely continuing throughout the day. Right now, there is a potential for 6″+ in West Virginia/ VA Highlands and 4″+ in the Shenandoah Valley. Please stay tuned as we continue to forecast this storm system. You should be planning for snow, closures and delays, and treacherous travel. Avoid traveling if you can.

THURSDAY: A cold start with temperatures rising into the 30s. Sunshine for the day and staying chilly. Highs near 40.

Friday: Another cold start with temperatures rising into the 30s. Highs around 40. A mix of sun and clouds.

