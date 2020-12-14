JMU alumna witnesses shooting at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — On Sunday, a gunman opened fire into the air during a Christmas concert on the steps of the Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine in New York City.

Police said two New York officers and a sergeant were at the concert and shot the gunman in the head.

James Madison University Alumna and current graduate student at Columbia Journalism School, Shanna Kelly, witnessed the whole thing with her mother Patty Kelly.

Shanna and Patty were at the Cathedral to record the Christmas concert for Shanna’s final project. She was doing a mini-documentary on the community in the Advent season during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The performance ended early so most of the concert-goers dispersed, but Shanna and her mom stuck around to get a few more pictures by Cathedral stairs when all of a sudden they heard the gunshots.

“Right when it ended a woman next to me asked me what time it was. And it was 3:37, so the choir ended early. The shooter started shooting at 3:45, so he started shooting when the choir was supposed to end. So if it hadn’t ended early, a lot of the people would’ve still been there,” Shanna said.

Shanna said the gunman stood with his arms and legs out, holding two guns.

“I was literally looking right at him shooting and I still couldn’t comprehend that it was a gun. To me, there was just no way that was what was happening. Like I just couldn’t understand it,” Shanna said.

Shanna said Patty yelled for her to get down, and they were laying on the sidewalk below the stairs just feet from the gunman. Shanna said they couldn’t tell if gunshots going above their heads were police or the shooter, as they were face down on the ground in between them.

Shanna said they began to pray.

Eventually, police officers guided them to a safer location. They hid behind a car while other witnesses were consoling them.

Shanna said a total stranger gave her a blanket, and let her keep it. She said it has helped comfort her since the shooting.

“It’s just, you don’t know if that exact moment you are going to be there. You never think it would happen and I would’ve never in a million years imagined that would’ve happened,” Shanna said.

Shanna wants to express her gratitude to the New York Police Department who were there to help.

“I know I will never be able to forget this. I will never be able to forget the image of him, and I’ll never be able to forget the feeling of the freezing cold cement pressing into my face,” Shanna said.

The suspect was shot by police and ended up dying in the hospital. Authorities said no one else was hurt.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.