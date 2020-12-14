Mailing holiday gifts? Deadlines for them to arrive before Christmas are approaching

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As people around the world plan for virtual holiday gatherings, the United States Postal Service is prepared for an increase in mailed packages.

If you’re planning to mail holiday gifts, you better hurry up because time is running out for them to arrive before Christmas. Customer traffic is expected to increase with Dec. 14-21 expected to be the busiest week.

To avoid a trip to the post office, go online to ship, order boxes, print shipping labels or request next-day pick up. Visit usps.com for more information.

If you’re sending a package to an Air/Army Post Office, Fleet Post Office, Diplomatic Post Office or domestic addresses, here are some deadlines for an expected Dec. 25 delivery:

Dec. 15 — USPS Retail Ground service

Dec. 18 — APO/FPO/DPO ( except ZIP Code 093 ) USPS Priority Mail Express service

Dec. 18 — First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards)

Dec. 18 — First-class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)

Dec. 19 — Priority Mail service

Dec. 23 — Priority Mail Express* service

