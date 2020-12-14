Advertisement

McDaniel named CAA Rookie of the Week

JMU women’s basketball freshman Peyton McDaniel has been named the CAA Rookie of the Week.
By TJ Eck
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - JMU women’s basketball freshman Peyton McDaniel has been named the CAA Rookie of the Week.

Press Release from JMU Athletics - Monday, December 14

James Madison women’s basketball freshman Peyton McDaniel has been named the Colonial Athletic Association Rookie of the Week as announced by the league office on Monday afternoon.

McDaniel finished the week pacing the Dukes in scoring with 16.5 points per game on an efficient 46.4 percent (13-of-28) from the field. She also led the team in steals per game (2.5) while being second in rebounds per game (6.0).

In the 79-69 win against George Washington, the freshman dropped 19 points on 8-of-14 (57.1 percent) shooting with four rebounds an assist and a steal. McDaniel filled the stat sheet against West Virginia, posting a team-high 14 points, a team-high eight rebounds and a season- and game-high four steals.

McDaniel is the second Duke to be honored by the CAA this season as classmate Jamia Hazell was named the CAA Rookie of the Week on Nov. 30.

JMU returns to action on Saturday when the Dukes make the trip to College Park, Md., to take on No. 14 Maryland.

