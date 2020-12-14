National Suicide Prevention Lifeline to get three-digit dialing number; dialing changes necessary for two Va. area codes

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) — The National Suicide Prevent Lifeline will be getting its own three-digit dialing number in July 2022, which will bring a few changes to some residents in two area codes in Virginia.

The State Corporation Commission made the announcement on Monday. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be called using ‘988′ starting in July of 2022. The lifeline will also continue to use its current number of 1-800-273-8255.

According to a press release from the State Corporation Commission, before the lifeline can be reached by dialing 988, dialing changes will need to occur in two Virginia area codes — 804 (Richmond-region) and 276 (Southwest Virginia-region).

The release says for those regions, 988 is an existing working prefix (the first three numbers dialed after the area code) for local exchanges in those area codes that currently permit seven-digital dialing to make a local call.

To prepare for 988 becoming a national number, the Start Corporation Commission says 10-digital dialing will be required to make local calls in those two regions.

Additionally, there are 81 area codes in 36 other states that must also prepare for 10-digit dialing for the 988 roll-out.

The State Corporation Commission says the FCC and the telephone industry will remind consumers of the change in the 804 and 276 area codes over the next 18 months.

Per the release, the timeline for the implementation of the change is as follows:

April 24, 2021 – Permissive 10-digit dialing begins for all local calls

October 24, 2021 – Mandatory 10-digit dialing required for all local calls

July 16, 2022 – 988 for National Suicide Prevention Line is active

