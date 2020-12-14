Advertisement

Pendleton County’s Rod Smith named interim Illinois head football coach

Pendleton County's Rod Smith named interim head football coach at Illinois.
Pendleton County's Rod Smith named interim head football coach at Illinois.(WHSV)
By Bryan Schwartz
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 9:03 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Illinois has named Pendleton County-native Rod Smith its interim head football coach.

Smith had been the offensive coordinator for the Illini under former head coach Lovie Smith for the last three seasons.

A graduate of Franklin High School, Smith played football then was the offensive coordinator in 1997.

He will coach the final game of the year for Illinois against Penn State

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott A. McCaul
Police searching for man following Saturday pursuit
Map of COVID-19 cases as of Dec. 12, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 4,177 on Saturday
(Pexels)
Richmond woman shares experience taking trial COVID-19 vaccine
“Wear your mask, wash your hands, and watch your distance," Dr. Kornegay said.
VDH officials say some Augusta County COVID-19 case numbers may have been reflected in Staunton numbers
Students in a school hallway
Virginia Education Association calls for public schools to go all-virtual

Latest News

Courtesy WVIR
Virginia football declines postseason bid, ending season
Virginia Tech tops Virginia to claim 2020 Commonwealth Cup
VHSL School of the Week: Strasburg girls basketball
Strasburg girls basketball looks to continue building strong program
Local schools adjusting to VHSL's mask requirement.
Local schools adjusting to new VHSL rules