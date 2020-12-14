Pendleton County’s Rod Smith named interim Illinois head football coach
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 9:03 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Illinois has named Pendleton County-native Rod Smith its interim head football coach.
Smith had been the offensive coordinator for the Illini under former head coach Lovie Smith for the last three seasons.
A graduate of Franklin High School, Smith played football then was the offensive coordinator in 1997.
He will coach the final game of the year for Illinois against Penn State
