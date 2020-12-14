Pendleton County’s Rod Smith named interim Illinois head football coach

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Illinois has named Pendleton County-native Rod Smith its interim head football coach.

We will travel to Penn State for the final game of the season. Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday at 4:30 p.m. CT on FS1.



Offensive Coordinator Rod Smith will conclude the season as the acting head coach. pic.twitter.com/X9UuGYxW7v — Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) December 13, 2020

Smith had been the offensive coordinator for the Illini under former head coach Lovie Smith for the last three seasons.

A graduate of Franklin High School, Smith played football then was the offensive coordinator in 1997.

He will coach the final game of the year for Illinois against Penn State

