Rockingham County School Board to recommend changes to academic calendar

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Back in August, the Rockingham County School Board voted to move its start date back from Aug. 31 to Sept. 10 due to the coronavirus numbers rising in the area.

At that meeting, the school board stated that additional changes to the school calendar may be warranted as they determine the needs of students and teachers moving into the second semester.

At that time, the school board left the end of the semester dates open to see how the pandemic would play out.

“For example what do we do with some of the 1 p.m. dismissals, you know when you have a different schedule those are affected,” Dr. Oskar Scheikl, division superintendent, said. “At the time we didn’t know what January or December would bring so we left that open.”

The recommended route the board may take is moving the end of the semester from Jan. 28 to Jan. 26. This year high school students were on a 4x4 schedule.

Their next semester classes will look totally different, and Scheikl said with the change it may give teachers more time to prepare for a fresh class of students.

“During a regular school year, you finish out the first semester and your second semester starts in the same class,” Scheikl said. “But here, that would affect every class so teachers would have very little time.”

Wednesday, Jan. 27 and Thursday, Jan. 28, would become teacher workdays. Friday, Jan. 29 will remain a teacher workday.

Looking ahead, while school was closed on Monday due to snowfall in the area, more snow is predicted to fall on Wednesday.

Scheikl said it is still early in the school year to make-up school days from snow days but said virtual learning das are unlikely to happen on snow days.

He said the reason being is that not every student would have the same resources they would have on a normal school day.

“There are simple regulations of providing equity,” Scheikl said. “So if we have students who come to school right now for internet access or students with a disability if we can’t serve them the same way they are at home then we can’t count that as a school day.”

Tonight’s school board meeting will start at 7 p.m. and can be watched here.

