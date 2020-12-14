Advertisement

Sentara Health receives first COVID-19 vaccine shipment

File photo of Sentara RMH Medical Center.
File photo of Sentara RMH Medical Center.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORFOLK, Va. (WHSV/SENTARA HEALTH PRESS RELEASE) — Sentara Healthcare received its first shipment of 11,700 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

According to a press release from Sentara Health, the healthcare system will receive an additional shipment with the second dose of the vaccine at a later time. Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine requires two doses spaced three weeks apart.

The release says Sentara’s initial supply is limited, and vaccines are being shared across the healthcare system. Officials are following recommendations from the Virginia Department of Health and limiting initial vaccine distribution to emergency department staff, ICUs, COVID-19 patient units, respiratory unit staff and hospital staff who provide services in these areas, such as food service.

Sentara Health says the vaccine is voluntary and employees are not required to receive it. All staff will continue to wear proper PPE and follow Sentara’s COVID-19 protocols, regardless if they received the vaccination or not.

Sentara says the COVID-19 vaccine is not available to the community at this time.

