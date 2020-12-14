Shenandoah County man wanted on felony charges is captured

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office reported Sunday that 36-year-old Justin Lee Webster, of Maurertown, was captured.

Webster was wanted for felony abduction, felony eluding, reckless driving and driving on a revoked license.

According to the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, on Nov. 22, officials responded to a disturbance in the 6000 block of Back Road in Maurertown, Va.

