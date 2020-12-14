Shenandoah County man wanted on felony charges is captured
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 10:23 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office reported Sunday that 36-year-old Justin Lee Webster, of Maurertown, was captured.
Webster was wanted for felony abduction, felony eluding, reckless driving and driving on a revoked license.
According to the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, on Nov. 22, officials responded to a disturbance in the 6000 block of Back Road in Maurertown, Va.
