SVEC urges residents to prepare for upcoming winter weather

ROCKINGHAM, Va. (WHSV) — The Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative (SVEC) is urging residents to begin preparing for power outages throughout the area as we expect snowfall on Wednesday.

SVEC says if an outage does occur, do not make any attempts to clear trees or other debris from power lines, and avoid contact with downed power lines. Instead, note the location and contact SVEC at 1-800-234-7832.

To report an outage, call SVEC at the above number instead of reporting outages through SVEC’s social media channels or via email.

If you think an outage may occur, make sure that your cell phone is fully charged and download the SVEC app, MySVEC, to report your outage.

SVEC says you should also consider preparing a home outage kit. Some important things you might want to include are flashlights and extra batteries, a battery-operated radio, candles and matches, an alternate source of heat, canned or packaged foods, water, disposable plates and utensils, a camp stove or other emergency cooking device, extra blankets, a fire extinguisher and a first aid kit.

According to a press release from the electric company, SVEC will have extra support staff on standby if a situation requires extra help. SVEC will also continue to monitor the progression of the storm with the help of weather tracking services.

SVEC says occasionally, “blinking” of lights may occur, which is a normal condition during heavy snowfall.

SVEC’s offices will remain closed to the public and its field operations are eliminating work to emergency and outage situations due to the pandemic, the release says, but if outages occur because of the snowstorm, SVEC may have crews respond in more trucks than normal to limit employees’ and members’ risk of exposure to the virus.

