Teacher creates fun morning announcements for students

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — He’s the Assistant Director for Massanutten Technical Center and he works part-time as a morning announcements DJ. For the past week, Chris Dalton has been singing and dancing for his students to bring some happiness to their day.

“We play music every day for announcements. Us adults in the office have shenanigans and we have a little fun just to keep it light,” said Chris Dalton.

From dressing up as a reindeer, a snowman and even an elf, Dalton says he hopes his videos spark a little joy.

“What’s 40 seconds of a life embarrassing yourself if you can’t have a little fun with it and make other people smile,” said Dalton.

Dalton says he is so grateful for his friends and teachers that have donated costumes to him. Now he is on the hunt for an Elvis costume.

“This is what I look forward to every day. Somebody even said this is better than advent calendars. They are looking forward to opening Facebook every day and seeing a fun video just because it is fun and that is what it is all about,” said Dalton.

You can watch some of his daily videos here.

