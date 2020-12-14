Advertisement

United Way seeks donations through Greatest Needs Drive

Since the drive started on Nov. 4, the turnout of donations has been great, but there is still a need for a number of items.
Greatest Needs Drive
By Courtney Guiry
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — If you’re looking for a way to give back this holiday season, you still have time to donate to the Greatest Needs Drive, hosted by the United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.

Jo Benjamin, the Coordinator of Community Impact at UWHR, says since the drive started on Nov. 4, the turnout of donations has been great. But she says there is still a need for a number of items.

“This year, we have an extra need for cleaning and personal protective equipment with the pandemic upon us,” Benjamin says. “So, hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes, facemasks and gloves.”

She says the drive benefits organizations in the community that help those in need. Along with PPE, the United Way asked its community organization partners specifically what things they run out of most often. Then, they compiled a list of those items, knowing the organizations will definitely use them.

“A lot of times folks will, in a very good-natured way, try to collect items that they think organizations might use. Sometimes that does result in an overabundance of some items, and not enough of others. So, there are some items on this list that maybe aren’t ones you’d reach for right away,” said Benjamin.

The last day of the drive is Friday, Dec. 18, but Benjamin says because of the upcoming snow threat, items will be accepted into the following week as well. To find the full list of needed items, visit www.uwhr.org.

