UVA Health prepares to administer 3,000 COVID-19 vaccines Dec. 15

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some UVA Health employees are set to be some of the first in the area to receive the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, December 15.

“Our team members are very excited to receive the vaccine. I would say there’s a groundswell of desire to be vaccinated,” Dr. Costi Sifri, infectious disease doctor at UVA Health, said.

Dr. Sifri says if everything goes as planned, roughly 3,000 coronavirus vaccines from Pfizer will be delivered to the hospital by noon and will be administered to front line workers who deal with patients face-to-face on a daily basis.

“One of the challenges is that we only have 3,000 vaccines and we have 10,000 people or more who are seeing patients on a daily basis,” Dr. Sifri said. “I think now we’re going to be challenged and working to address to try and get vaccines to all of our team members who take care of patients on a daily basis.”

UVA Health employees receiving the vaccine Tuesday will be getting the second dose of the shot three weeks after the first injection.

