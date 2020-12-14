VA 30 Day Fund helps Staunton store during the pandemic

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The VA 30 Day Fund has been helping small businesses across the Commonwealth through the pandemic, including here in the valley.

The VA 30 Day Fund has helped small businesses like Virginia Made through this tough time. To accept help from the 30 day fund, store owner Ginger Lemasurier had to send in a video talking about her business and what they would do with the money.

“We buy from so many little, small vendors that make things for us, craftspeople, and it just gave us that infusion to be able to purchase items from those people, which helped them, helped us and kept things going,” she said.

Lemasurier said they have seen rebound from regulars and travelers during the holiday season.

“We’ve missed a lot of our tourist business that we are used to because they’re obviously not travelling, so that’s been difficult, but those people have been calling in and placing orders because they tell us how much they miss not coming through and stopping in the area,” she said.

But the pandemic is not the only obstacle Ginger has faced this year.

“My husband who was really the heart behind the business died in February. Not of COVID, but he died in February so suddenly then I was thrown into the business, and then COVID hit.”

Despite the uphill battle, she said they plan on staying open for a long time, and the support from the 30 Day Fund and customers has meant a lot.

