Valley Health to receive COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — On Monday, Valley Health, which hospitals serve the areas of Shenandoah and Page County, announced they will be receiving its first shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.

The hospital system said once the first set of vaccines are accepted, it will then begin to administer vaccines to its hospital staff in Luray, Woodstock, Front Royal, Romney and Berkeley.

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted an Emergency Use Authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine after a review for safety and effectiveness by an FDA Advisory Committee made up of an independent panel of experts.

Dr. David Switzer, with Page Memorial Hospital, said the shipment will be sent to a central hospital and stored in special freezers that will keep the vaccine at -70 degrees Celsius.

From there, each hospital will be able to hold and administer a number of vaccines for a short period of time, based on its need.

“You have time to move the vaccine into a more conventional refrigerated environment and then administer it,” Dr. Switzer said. “So that time period is on the order of days, it’s not certainly weeks, but it’s also not hours.”

Dr. Switzer said each hospital already has a plan to set up clinics and get employees with the highest risk vaccinated first.

“We are expecting to distribute vaccines based on our own rational criteria but also under the direction of the Virginia Department of Health,” Dr. Switzer said. “To the health care workers who are at the highest risk for being exposed to COVID in the workplace.”

Valley Health said they expect to receive 3,000 doses in its initial shipment.

Students, faculty and volunteers and Shenandoah University will also help with administering the vaccine at clinics.

Since the beginning phases of the pandemic, the university and health system have discussed ways students can learn and help front line workers in the community.

JUST IN: Told @ValleyHealth will receive its first shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine tomorrow. The vaccines will be sent to a central hospital where it will be stored in special freezers like these and then distributed to other hospitals in its system. @WHSVnews pic.twitter.com/oihKOZSvs3 — John Hood (@WHSV_John) December 14, 2020

