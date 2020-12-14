Advertisement

Virginia cast 13 Electoral College votes for Joe Biden

Virginia State Capitol
Virginia State Capitol(WHSV)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia cast its 13 Electoral College votes for President-elect Joe Biden on Monday.

The 13 electors gathered at the state House of Delegates for a ceremony that was closed to the public amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Ralph Northam thanked the electors before they cast their votes. Electors also participated in a prayer and the Pledge of Alliance before voting for Biden began.  

Biden defeated President Donald Trump in November’s election by 10 percentage points.

Trump held a campaign rally at the Newport News airport in September that drew thousands of supporters, but overall the state was not a focus of either campaign.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott A. McCaul
Police searching for man following Saturday pursuit
Map of COVID-19 cases as of Dec. 13, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 3,294 on Sunday
Justin Lee Webster, 36
Shenandoah County man wanted on felony charges is captured
(Pexels)
Richmond woman shares experience taking trial COVID-19 vaccine
Generic police lights image
2 injured after accident involving a vehicle and train

Latest News

Governor Northam signs a document giving Virginia's electoral votes to Joe Biden and Kamala...
Biden/Harris get Virginia’s electoral votes; Northam’s signing makes it official
Last month, Governor Northam said it's time to legalize marijuana in Virginia. We hear from...
1on1: Legalizing marijuana? Delegate Runion reaction
We talk with Delegate John Avoli about the Virginia Redistricting Commission, which needs...
1on1: Va. Redistricting Commission needs public members
Virginia lawmakers prepare for regular session in January
Lawmakers look to January with focus on COVID-19 and other unfinished business