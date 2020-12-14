Virginia Dept. of Corrections reports 329 positive COVID-19 cases in offenders, 48 in staff at Augusta Correctional Center

CRAIGSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) — The Virginia Department of Corrections’ website reports 329 inmates and 48 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at Augusta Correctional Center.

Of the 329 offenders that have tested positive for the virus, 327 of them are on-site at Augusta Correctional Center. Two offenders that have tested positive are currently in the hospital.

You can find COVID-19 numbers for Augusta Correctional Center, as well as additional correctional centers throughout the state, by clicking here. These numbers are updated at 5 p.m. daily.

Gregory Carter, Deputy Director of Communications with the Virginia Department of Corrections, said in an email to WHSV, in regards to staffing, all posts have been filled on each shift. Due to some staff members needing to take time off due to the virus, Augusta Correctional Center has received an additional 23 regional security staff. Another 10 regional security staff are scheduled to come in on Wednesday.

Carter says offenders at the facility that have tested positive are placed in medical isolation where they are monitored by medical staff. Close contacts of those who have tested positive are also quarantined for 14 days from their last exposure with twice daily symptom and temperature checks.

Those who have tested positive are grouped in a separate housing unit from those who have tested negative.

Carter also says offenders and staff are required to wear masks, and surfaces and objects that are frequently touched in the facility are disinfected several times per day.

You can learn more about testing in Virginia Department of Corrections facilities here.

