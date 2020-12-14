Advertisement

VSP investigating fatal crash in Greene County

Virginia State Police
Virginia State Police(NBC29 File)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash in Greene County that killed an Elkton man last week.

VSP says the crash happened on Route 33, near Route 810, around 7:30 p.m. Thursday, December 10.

A 2002 Volkswagen Jetta ran off the side the side of the road, struck a sign, and then an embankment. The car then went airborne, overturned, and struck several trees before coming back into the roadway. It then slid across the westbound lanes into the guardrail off the left side of the highway.

Authorities say the driver, 24-year-old Malachi G. Dean, was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle. He died at the scene.

Excessive speed is being considered a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

