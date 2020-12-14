West Virginia governor is among 1st to get vaccine

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has become one of the first top elected officials in the country to receive a coronavirus shot.

The 69-year-old Republican governor received a shot live on camera Monday evening, even though the state’s rollout is supposed to prioritize giving the vaccines to health care workers and people in long-term care centers.

Officials say they want to demonstrate their confidence in the vaccine. But many other governors are waiting for health care workers, patients and emergency responders first.

It could be months before the general public has access to a vaccine.

You can watch Gov. Justice and his team receive the vaccine below.

