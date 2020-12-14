Advertisement

West Virginia governor is among 1st to get vaccine

(WSAZ)
By Cuneyt Dil, Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has become one of the first top elected officials in the country to receive a coronavirus shot.

The 69-year-old Republican governor received a shot live on camera Monday evening, even though the state’s rollout is supposed to prioritize giving the vaccines to health care workers and people in long-term care centers.

Officials say they want to demonstrate their confidence in the vaccine. But many other governors are waiting for health care workers, patients and emergency responders first.

It could be months before the general public has access to a vaccine.

You can watch Gov. Justice and his team receive the vaccine below.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott A. McCaul
Police searching for man following Saturday pursuit
Map of COVID-19 cases as of Dec. 13, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 3,294 on Sunday
Justin Lee Webster, 36
Shenandoah County man wanted on felony charges is captured
2 people killed in multiple vehicle crash.
‘Worst accident I have seen in a long time’: Police identify 2 people killed in multi-vehicle crash on Thanksgiving
Jim Jarrard participated in Pfizer vaccine trial.
‘It’s worth it’: Trial volunteer encourages Pfizer vaccine despite temporary side effects

Latest News

Sandra Lindsay, left, a nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, is inoculated with the...
‘Healing is coming’: US health workers start getting COVID-19 vaccine
In a major turning point in the coronavirus pandemic, the first COVID-19 vaccines are being...
First COVID vaccines administered in US as death toll passes 300,000
Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams spoke Monday on promoting confidence in the COVID-19 vaccine.
Surgeon general: COVID-19 vaccine confidence critical
FILE - In this July 31, 2020, file photo, Romelia Navarro, 64, weeps while hugging her husband,...
US COVID-19 deaths top 300,000 just as vaccinations begin