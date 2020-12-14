West Virginia too much for James Madison, 85-54

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison women’s basketball team fell to West Virginia on the road Sunday 85-54.

It was just a 24-13 Mountaineers lead after the first quarter, but West Virginia exploded in the second frame to lead by 26 at the break.

The Mountaineers held the Dukes to shooting just 30% from the field.

Kysre Gondrezick led all scorers with 15 points.

Brianna Tinsley and Peyton McDaniel both had 14 points for the Dukes.

Next up for James Madison is a trip to College Park to play no. 14 Maryland Saturday, Dec. 19.

