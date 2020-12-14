Winter storm on the way mid-week

(WHSV) - While most of our area sees rain today and some snow, a significant snow event is on the way for Wednesday.

MONDAY: Clearing out tonight except for the Allegheny Highlands.

A cold evening with temperatures in the 30s. Slick roads across the mountains and any area that was shaded this afternoon and didn’t have a chance to dry out. A bit breezy at times early but gusty winds for the Potomac Highlands. Gusts at times 20-30mph. For the Valley any gusts would be occasional.

Very cold with lows in the low to mid 20s. Some spots with heavy snow on the ground in the teens.

TUESDAY: A very cold start with temperatures in the 20s. Slick roads for any area with snow on the ground. Plenty of sunshine for the day and staying chilly. Highs in the upper 30s to around 40. Winds will stay lighter so temperatures will feel right around the actual temperature.

Another cold evening with temperatures in the 30s as cloud cover increases. Cloudy overnight with temperatures falling into the mid 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Another system brings significant snow for the area. A cold start with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s with snow holding off until the mid morning hours. Likely after 9am. A moderate to heavy snow will begin across our entire area by the afternoon and last until around about 10pm-midnight. Most of this should be a heavier wet snow.

For Wednesday (WHSV)

Several inches of snow expected. There will be closures, delays and possible power outages. Stay off the roads unless you absolutely have to go out. Right now we are looking at 8-12″ for the Potomac Highlands and Northern Valley.

The rest of our area is expected to see about 4-8″. Stay alert for any changes in the forecast. However, this is still a storm system to watch because of the track

There will be some intense bands of snow at times with rates of 1″ of snow an hour for some, especially in northern areas.

WHAT CAN CHANGE: There may be just enough of some warm air above the surface in some of our southern areas to change the snow to sleet or even wetter snow. This can lead to some lower totals. This is closer to the Blue ridge and in some southern areas, closer to Rt. 340. This may lead to lower snow totals but this is also a long duration event.

The highest snowfall amounts will be across the Allegheny Front and into Pennsylvania where some spots may pick up as much as 18″.

These are the other variables at play for Wednesday (WHSV)

THURSDAY: A very cold start with temperatures in the 20s. There will still be slick roads especially for mountain and county areas where plows take time to get to. Some areas that pick up the highest snow and that live in back county areas or up mountain roads may have to wait through most of the day Thursday for improving road conditions.

There will not be much melting on Thursday although some sun will help in a few spots. Partly cloudy for the day as temperatures stay cold. Highs only in the mid 30s. Very cold again overnight with lows in the low to mid 20s. Once again there will be black ice and slick spots in many areas especially for mountain roads.

FRIDAY: Another very cold start with temperatures in the low to mid 20s. Another cold day with highs in the mid to upper 30s although there will be more sunshine to help with snow melt. Another cold overnight with lows in the low 20s.

SATURDAY: Another very cold start with temperatures in the 20s. Staying cold and partly cloudy with highs around 40. Overnight lows in the upper 20s.

SUNDAY: A cold start with temperatures rising into the 30s. Partly cloudy with highs still below average in the low 40s.

