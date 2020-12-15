Augusta Health expecting shipment of COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) — Augusta Health says the hospital and healthcare network is expecting to receive a shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, December 15.

According to a statement from Augusta Health, when the vaccine arrives, “it will immediately be taken to the storage area to be unpacked and placed directly in the ultra-low freezer according to the manufacturer’s receiving process.”

Augusta Health says the first to be vaccinated will be healthcare personnel in hospitals and health systems who directly engage or interact with patients who are known or suspected to have tested positive for the coronavirus. This first step is in accordance with the Virginia Department of Health’s Virginia Prioritization Schedule.

If the vaccine arrives on Tuesday as scheduled, the first round of vaccinations should begin on Wednesday, Augusta Health says. Vaccinations would then be completed within a week, and the second dose would be administered three weeks after the first.

“Once we have a firm count of how much vaccine we need and when exactly we need it, that amount will be thawed according to the instructions in the Emergency Use Authorization,” says John Mack, Chief Operations Officer of Augusta Medical Group and member of Augusta Health’s Vaccine Task Force, in the release. “Once the vial of vaccine leaves the subzero freezer, it is good for five days. This allows us to transport it, under refrigeration and with a temperature monitor, to the administration site that is located near the storage site. Each vial contains five doses of vaccine, and once the dose is mixed, it’s good for six hours. We will be mixing the vaccine immediately before its needed, and drawing it as the recipient is seated and ready. We want to be good stewards of every drop of vaccine we receive.”

The statement also says Augusta Health has agreed to receive and store the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for other hospitals and health systems in the region that do not have ultra-low subzero freezers.

