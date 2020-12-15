Biggest snow storm in years on the way

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After the pitiful winter of 2019-2020 we have one of the biggest snow storms in years on the way. In fact for some of us this will be the biggest snow since the great December “bust” of 2018. I don’t like to recall that storm. It was an impossible storm to forecast when you have a 7″+ snow difference in less than 10 miles, and a 16″ difference in about 30 miles.

The most recent widespread big storm was the historic January 2016 blizzard. Now this storm won’t be that big, but it beats out the small measly 3-5″ events (or less) we’ve mainly had since the big blizzard.

Most recent big snow storms (WHSV)

TIMING: Right now we’re looking at start time to be around mid-morning Wednesday. So when you first wake up early, it probably won’t be snowing just yet. If anything maybe some flurries early. One thing to remember is that with this system, timing changes won’t affect expected amounts. It’s going to be cold enough no matter what time of the day.

Ending: We’re looking at a good 12 hour-ish event. Tapering off south to north between about 10 p.m. and midnight.

EXPECTED SNOW:

Here’s a look at expected snowfall amounts. Remember snow, just like rain never falls even. So there always can be some locally higher amounts, and possibly a few lower ones.

Highest totals across the Allegheny mountains where some spots may even pick up close to 18″ of snow. Lowest amounts likely will be in part of Augusta county, closer to the Blue Ridge and Rockbridge counties. These areas have the highest likelihood of either super wet snow (which can lower totals) or have some sleet mixing in, also lowering totals.

I debated for several hours this evening on making adjustments to the map, of course over analyzing every piece of information on this forecast and what could happen. So I only made a tiny adjustment.

Bottom line, highest totals for the purple area will be for the Blue Ridge, northern areas into Shenandoah and Page counties and north toward Winchester.

Highest totals for the pink area will be the Allegheny mountains, western Shenandoah county and closer to Winchester.

Snow for Wednesday (WHSV)

A few things to remember, no matter how much snow falls, whether it’s 6″, 8″, or 10″+ the impact is all the same.

IMPACT:

Slick and icy roads, road closures, delays and closings, possible power outages. Those who live on mountain roads or out in county areas where it takes a while for plows to get to, it’s going to be a bit before you’re able to get out. Melting Thursday and Friday will be slow and everything will re-freeze at night.

It will be a pretty snow, we will get some amazing photos and it will be a beautiful snow for the day.

HOW TO MEASURE SNOW:

The right way: Biggest thing is to not measure on grass. You can tweet or facebook those right to Chief Meteorologist Aubrey Urbanowicz. Send an email to aurbanowicz@whsv.com. Or you can send them directly to the National Weather Service.

Now to tips on how to measure snow ACCURATELY.

Not on grass

Not on your car

Avoid any areas where there's drifting

Measure at eye level

Alternatives: Wooden deck, picnic table

Best: Measure every 6 hrs and add together

HOW TO SEND IN PHOTOS:

We love sharing your photos on air. So a few things to keep in mind:

1. Turn your phone to the side. Vertical pictures are not good for tv. Think landscape mode

2. Don’t zoom in too much. This distorts the resolution

3. Don’t forget your name and location

