Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Woman rescues dog from sea foam in Australia

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOLD COAST, Australia (CNN) - A rescue mission unfolded on camera after a dog got lost in a layer of sea foam.

An Australian meteorologist was a minute from going on air in front of the thick layer of foam when a woman jumped in calling for her dog, Hazel.

Several bystanders, including the meteorologist, began to help the woman search.

Fortunately, the search ended quickly as a bystander helped the woman pull Hazel up and out of the sea foam.

Coastlines along eastern Australia are being battered as a powerful storm barrels through the area.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow for Wednesday
Biggest snow storm in years on the way
Justin Lee Webster, 36
Shenandoah County man wanted on felony charges is captured
A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of December 14, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 3,240 on Monday
Each classroom looks a little different this school year with students spaced out and required...
Rockingham County School Board approves changes to academic calendar
Virginia State Police
VSP investigating fatal crash in Greene County

Latest News

'The Big Lebowski' star posted a photo of himself to Instagram, showing him with his new puppy...
Jeff Bridges says he’s ‘feeling good’ amid cancer treatment
In this June 2, 2019, file photo, a fresh monarch butterfly rests on a Swedish Ivy plant soon...
Feds to delay seeking legal protection for monarch butterfly
A Texas mom says she couldn't be by her autistic child's side when he was getting a haircut.
Supercuts apologizes after manager refuses mom at autistic son’s haircut
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, speaks during a news conference following a...
GOP leader McConnell congratulates Biden as president-elect