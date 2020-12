HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — A crane collapsed onto a home under construction on Smith Avenue in Harrisonburg Tuesday morning.

The Harrisonburg Fire Department says the incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, and no one was hurt.

The collapse is still under investigation. Stay with WHSV for updates.

Crane that collapsed onto a home under construction on Smith Ave. in Harrisonburg. @HFDVA reports no injuries. Wrecker on scene to remove the truck. @WHSVnews pic.twitter.com/SQAYdnbbdm — John Hood (@WHSV_John) December 15, 2020

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.