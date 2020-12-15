Advertisement

FDA approves genetically modified pig

FILE – The FDA has approved a genetically modified pig for both food and biomedical purposes....
FILE – The FDA has approved a genetically modified pig for both food and biomedical purposes. Note: This image taken from file video shows ordinary pigs, not the GalSafe pigs.(Source: KVVU via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 9:31 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved a genetically modified pig that promises a number of benefits, including being safe to eat by people with certain allergies.

It’s the first time in history a genetically modified animal has been approved for both food and biomedical purposes.

The new GalSafe pig, as it is called, can help people who have an alpha-gal allergy, which is sometimes triggered by tick bites.

In the future, it’s hoped the GalSafe pig could also produce organs for transplants, and that its skin could be used for skin grafts for humans in need.

The FDA said the genetically modified GalSafe pig will not have any more negative impact on the environment than an average pig.

A company called Revivicor developed the modified pig. It’s the same company that cloned Dolly the sheep in 1996.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow for Wednesday
Biggest snow storm in years on the way
Justin Lee Webster, 36
Shenandoah County man wanted on felony charges is captured
A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of December 14, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 3,240 on Monday
Each classroom looks a little different this school year with students spaced out and required...
Rockingham County School Board approves changes to academic calendar
Virginia State Police
VSP investigating fatal crash in Greene County

Latest News

FILE - In this June 11, 2020, file photo, a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, of...
Lee statue at US Capitol to be replaced by 1 of 5 finalists
VDOT is asking if you do see their trucks on the roadway to give them that extra space for snow...
VDOT prepares for winter storm coming Wednesday
Senator Tim Kaine hears from health care professionals.
Kaine holds virtual discussion with healthcare workers on mental health during the pandemic
A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of December 15, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 3,160 on Tuesday
FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2020 file photo, sunlight shines on the U.S. Capitol building on Capitol...
Democrats resigned to dropping local aid in COVID-19 bill