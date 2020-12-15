Friends use ‘Novembeard’ tradition to honor one of their own with legacy scholarship fund

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - A Staunton man and his friends are making sure their friend’s legacy carries on by helping future Virginia Tech students.

Nate Williams would have turned 35 on December 14. Instead, the group is remembering him as the glue that kept the men together for years.

“He really had a unique relationship with each one of us,” said friend Jeff Yacup.

The long-time friends are spread across the United States from New York to California, but still gather to celebrate “Novembeard”. They started the tradition 12 years ago. The friends freely grow their facial hair while raising money for a worthy cause.

“We kind of just started doing it for fun,” said friend and scholarship creator Lenny Brown. “Once Nate got sick, we did do, wanted to help support some medical bills.”

Two years ago, Nate was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer. His wife, Faith, who three months ago gave birth to their twin sons, says he never wanted to give up, even when it was hard.

“He still lived his life fully. He didn’t want to let that define him, and it didn’t,” said Faith.

After a major surgery and grueling treatments, Nate passed away in April 2020. Williams’ friends lovingly remember him as loyal, having a good memory, and a huge fan of cats, architecture, and Virginia Tech football.

“Nate had this ability to just connect immediately,” said friend Ben Jager. “He treated you like you were his best friend from day one.”

“He was the funniest dude ever to walk planet earth,” said another friend, Ryan Rusnak.

The group of friends wanted to use this November’s tradition to honor him.

“It just made sense to move those efforts in memory of him,” said Brown, who lives in Staunton.

Brown set up the Nathan Williams Scholarship Fund, which is an annual award is for an incoming freshman in the College of Architecture and Urban Studies at Virginia Tech. It was Nate’s wish.

“It just meant so much to him, being an architect and studying architecture,” said Faith.

Brown says the initial goal of $5,000 was hit in two days. Now, the scholarship is funded at more than $23,000.

“It’s just been unbelievable and overwhelming the outpour and support,” said Brown. “Again, that just speaks to Nate and the kind of person he was.”

“He was the best of all of us and that’s why we were so successful,” stated Jager.

“Novembeard” is over, but you can still support the Nathan Williams Scholarship fund on GoFundMe.

