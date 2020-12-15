Gov. Northam signs legislation establishing ‘Marcus Alert System’

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gov. Ralph Northam has ceremonially signed legislation that will establish the ‘Marcus Alert system’, a measure that will establish a statewide mental health awareness response and community understanding services.

The ‘Marcus’ alert will establish a statewide mental health awareness response and community understanding services.

The measure also promotes a behavioral health response to individuals in crisis and also limits the role of law enforcement.

“This alert system is one way we can keep people safe and save lives,” Governor Northam said. “We want people to get the help that they need.”

The law is named after a 24-year-old man who was shot and killed by a Richmond police officer on May 14, 2018, while experiencing a mental health crisis.

Governor Northam was accompanied by Peter’s sister, Princess Blanding.

“Marcus David-Peters, along with so many others, deserved health, not death,” Blanding said.

To watch the live stream of the Governor’s ceremonial signing of the legislation, click here.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.