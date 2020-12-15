Advertisement

Gov. Northam signs legislation establishing ‘Marcus Alert System’

Governor Northam, accompanied by March David-Peter's sister, Princess Blanding, in a...
Governor Northam, accompanied by March David-Peter's sister, Princess Blanding, in a ceremonially signing of the Marcus Alert system legislation.(NBC12)
By Adrianna Hargrove, NBC12
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gov. Ralph Northam has ceremonially signed legislation that will establish the 'Marcus Alert system', a measure that will establish a statewide mental health awareness response and community understanding services.

The ‘Marcus’ alert will establish a statewide mental health awareness response and community understanding services.

The measure also promotes a behavioral health response to individuals in crisis and also limits the role of law enforcement.

“This alert system is one way we can keep people safe and save lives,” Governor Northam said. “We want people to get the help that they need.”

The law is named after a 24-year-old man who was shot and killed by a Richmond police officer on May 14, 2018, while experiencing a mental health crisis.

Governor Northam was accompanied by Peter’s sister, Princess Blanding.

“Marcus David-Peters, along with so many others, deserved health, not death,” Blanding said.

