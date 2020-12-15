Advertisement

Harrisonburg reminds residents of winter sidewalk ordinance

(WNDU)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — With a snowstorm predicted to hear our way on Wednesday, the City of Harrisonburg is reminding residents about a sidewalk ordinance that protects the community from snow- and ice-covered sidewalks.

According to Michael Parks, Director of Communications for the Friendly City, residents, business owners and property owners must clear snow from the sidewalk in front of their home or business within 24 hours if the snowfall is six inches or less.

If the snowfall is greater than six inches, residents, business owners and property owners must clear snow from the sidewalk within 36 hours.

These times begin once the snow has stopped falling.

Parks says if the occupant or property owner has failed to clean off the sidewalk, a violation notice will be given. If the sidewalk is not cleared 24 hours after the violation is given, the city will clear the sidewalk at the owner’s expense.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow for Wednesday
Biggest snow storm in years on the way
A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of December 14, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 3,240 on Monday
Justin Lee Webster, 36
Shenandoah County man wanted on felony charges is captured
Each classroom looks a little different this school year with students spaced out and required...
Rockingham County School Board approves changes to academic calendar
File photo of Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Sentara Health receives first COVID-19 vaccine shipment

Latest News

A crane collapsed on a Harrisonburg home that is currently under construction on Tuesday...
Crane collapses onto Harrisonburg home under construction
Augusta Health has had 0 positive coronavirus results as of Tuesday evening.
Augusta Health expecting shipment of COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday
Sample Virginia driver privilege card.
Virginia to offer driver privilege cards to non-U.S. citizens
TSA
TSA recommends passengers don’t wrap gifts