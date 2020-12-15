Harrisonburg reminds residents of winter sidewalk ordinance

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — With a snowstorm predicted to hear our way on Wednesday, the City of Harrisonburg is reminding residents about a sidewalk ordinance that protects the community from snow- and ice-covered sidewalks.

According to Michael Parks, Director of Communications for the Friendly City, residents, business owners and property owners must clear snow from the sidewalk in front of their home or business within 24 hours if the snowfall is six inches or less.

If the snowfall is greater than six inches, residents, business owners and property owners must clear snow from the sidewalk within 36 hours.

These times begin once the snow has stopped falling.

Parks says if the occupant or property owner has failed to clean off the sidewalk, a violation notice will be given. If the sidewalk is not cleared 24 hours after the violation is given, the city will clear the sidewalk at the owner’s expense.

