HPD spread holiday cheer in the community with Secret Santa

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — On Tuesday, Chief Gabriel Camacho and officers with the Harrisonburg Police Department helped out the big man in red by passing out Secret Santa envelopes to the community.

Giving back to the community is a tradition the police department has done in years past, and this year, with a little help, the Harrisonburg Police Department officers are able to give out envelopes with $100 in each of them.

Tuesday afternoon, Chief Camacho visited and passed out envelopes to restaurants that have been open since the start of the pandemic. He said this year it was important to thank employees who sacrificed time that could be spent with families.

“That’s a key for us to try and touch as many people as we can,” Chief Camacho said. “I kinda look at that as being those individuals that are coming into work during this entire pandemic and during this entire time. They are essential.”

This week HPD also shopped for gifts for children in the friendly city who may be in need and will deliver food and desserts donated by Crossroads Cafe and Catering and Magpie Diner.

All of this is possible from donations provided to the Harrisonburg Police Foundation who was able to raise more than $28,000 to spread some holiday cheer with the community.

175 envelopes will be given out this week to people in our community.

