Kaine holds virtual discussion with healthcare workers on mental health during the pandemic

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - United States Senator Tim Kaine (D-Virginia) held a virtual discussion on Monday with healthcare workers and representatives from all over the commonwealth discussing the mental health of frontline workers during the pandemic.

“This is an unrelenting mental toll. An emotional toll that the pandemic has driven upon us,” Dr. Amit Vashist from Ballad Health.

The call began with Kaine’s update on COVID-19 relief legislation and what he is planning for the days ahead to support those struggling during the pandemic.

“The democrats, we put together a liability protection proposal that the republicans still haven’t accepted and the republicans have a proposal that the democrats still haven’t accepted. At least we both have liability protection plans on the table and so that is what we will be working on this week,” Kaine explained.

Kaine also brought attention to the Dr. Lorna Breen Health Care Provider Protection Act.

“The Lorna Breen Act is an effort to try to provide significant resources to our frontline health care providers. Whether they be doctors, nurses, or training for med students or residents,” Kaine explained.

The act works to provides resources to health care providers struggling with mental health.

“This is an existing issue, this is a pre-existing issue and it has gotten so much worse. These people are working hard. They’ve worked for months and months and they need our support,” said Dr. Lorna Breen’s sister, Jennifer Feist.

“We’re not seeing our families. We don’t have our usual support systems in place. I think all of us as institutional leaders do everything we can to bring people together,” said Patricia Sime, Chair of Internal Medicine for VCU Medicine.

Kaine welcomed many healthcare providers to share their stories of exhaustion and mental strain while trying to help people survive the virus.

Read more about the Dr. Lorna Breen Heroes Foundation by clicking here.

If you are struggling with stress and anxiety due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Virginia Department of Health now has a free and confidential COVID-19 response warmline. Call or text VA COPES at 877-349-6428.

