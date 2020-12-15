Advertisement

Lee statue at US Capitol to be replaced by 1 of 5 finalists

FILE - In this June 11, 2020, file photo, a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, of...
FILE - In this June 11, 2020, file photo, a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, of Virginia, stands in the Crypt on Capitol Hill in Washington. A Virginia panel has recommended that Lee’s statue in the U.S. Capitol be replaced with another yet-to-be named Virginian amid national discussions about removing controversial symbols. The eight-member Commission for Historical Statues in the United States Capitol voted unanimously on Friday, July 24, 2020, to take down the statute. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)(Susan Walsh | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 10:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Virginia will replace a statue of Robert E. Lee at the U.S. Capitol with one of five people who is yet to be chosen.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the five finalists are all storied Virginians who are people of color. They include civil rights attorney Oliver Hill Sr., and teenage civil rights pioneer Barbara Johns. Both are connected to the 1954 U.S. Supreme Court case that found that government-segregated public schools were unconstitutional.

Another finalist is Maggie Walker. She was the first Black woman to charter a U.S. bank.

Another is John Mercer Langston. He was Virginia’s first Black member of Congress.

The fifth finalist is Pocahontas.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow for Wednesday
Biggest snow storm in years on the way
Justin Lee Webster, 36
Shenandoah County man wanted on felony charges is captured
A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of December 14, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 3,240 on Monday
Each classroom looks a little different this school year with students spaced out and required...
Rockingham County School Board approves changes to academic calendar
Virginia State Police
VSP investigating fatal crash in Greene County

Latest News

Augusta Health has had 0 positive coronavirus results as of Tuesday evening.
Augusta Health expecting shipment of COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday
Sample Virginia driver privilege card.
Virginia to offer driver privilege cards to non-U.S. citizens
TSA
TSA recommends passengers don’t wrap gifts
VDOT is asking if you do see their trucks on the roadway to give them that extra space for snow...
VDOT prepares for winter storm coming Wednesday