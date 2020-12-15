LIVE: Northam observes health care workers receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

NORFOLK, Va. (WHSV) — Governor Ralph Northam’s office announced the governor is set to observe health care workers receiving their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in the state at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Sentara Healthcare will live stream the event on its Facebook and Twitter pages. You can also watch the live stream below.

