Advertisement

LIVE: Northam observes health care workers receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

(Governor Northam's Office)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORFOLK, Va. (WHSV) — Governor Ralph Northam’s office announced the governor is set to observe health care workers receiving their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in the state at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Sentara Healthcare will live stream the event on its Facebook and Twitter pages. You can also watch the live stream below.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow for Wednesday
Biggest snow storm in years on the way
A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of December 14, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 3,240 on Monday
Justin Lee Webster, 36
Shenandoah County man wanted on felony charges is captured
Each classroom looks a little different this school year with students spaced out and required...
Rockingham County School Board approves changes to academic calendar
File photo of Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Sentara Health receives first COVID-19 vaccine shipment

Latest News

Harrisonburg reminds residents of winter sidewalk ordinance
Augusta Health has had 0 positive coronavirus results as of Tuesday evening.
Augusta Health expecting shipment of COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday
Sample Virginia driver privilege card.
Virginia to offer driver privilege cards to non-U.S. citizens
TSA
TSA recommends passengers don’t wrap gifts