Local hardware store says they are ready for snow

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — With a few inches of snow in the forecast, local hardware stores are bringing out winter inventory to help customers get ready for the wintery weather.

The Augusta True Value in Staunton has shovels on display as soon as you walk in, with hundreds of shovels in stock. Hardware stores around the Valley are helping residents stock up on things like salt, shovels and even sleds.

“They were already in stock for this year’s winter season, we’ve got over 200 shovels so unless we have an onslaught of folks coming in today, we probably won’t order any additional shovels for this winter season,” Allison Bagley, director of marketing and advertising for Augusta True Value, explained.

Bagley said the store stocks up on items the year before.

“We typically order a year in advance for specific seasons, so a lot of what we have in inventory today is what we’ve ordered from last year ahead of the winter season,” Bagley explained.

