Massanutten Regional Library to revert to carry-out service beginning Dec. 21

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV/Massanutten Regional Library Press Release) — Massanutten Regional Library will be closed to in-person use at all of its branches and will revert to carry-out services beginning Monday, Dec. 21.

Library Director Lois Jones says this change is to help protect the health and safety of the library’s patrons and staff.

“We’ve been monitoring the rising positive rates of COVID-19, and by reverting to carry-out service for borrowing materials, we’ll be limiting possible exposure risks during this period when COVID-19 is spiking in our community,” says Jones in a press release from Massanutten Regional Library (MRL).

The release says during the new limited-contact service, library branches will maintain current operating hours and service will be provided on a carry-out or curbside model, depending on the branch.

To borrow materials from the library, browse the online catalog at www.mrlib.org/catalog and place holds on any item you wish to check out. Holds can also be placed by calling the MRL reference desk at 540-434-4475 ext. 122.

Patrons will be contacted for pickup during scheduled branch hours, and should not come to their branch until they’ve received an email or phone call saying their hold is ready.

The release says patrons will also be able to utilize other library services depending on the branch, such as printing and faxing. You can see a complete list of services available at each branch here.

Per the release, information for each branch of the Massanutten Regional Library is as follows:

Central Library (Harrisonburg)

Monday – Thursday Noon – 6 p.m. and Friday & Saturday 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

(540) 434-4475 ext. 104

Carry-Out Service via Main Street Entrance

Elkton Community Library

Monday & Wednesday Noon – 6 p.m. and Friday 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

(540) 434-4475 ext. 200

Carry-Out Service

Grottoes Branch Library

Monday – Thursday Noon – 6 p.m. and Friday 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

(540) 434-4475 ext. 300

Carry-Out Service

North River Library (Bridgewater)

Monday – Thursday Noon – 6 p.m. and Friday & Saturday 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

(540) 434-4475 ext. 400

Curbside Pickup

Page Public Library (Luray)

Monday – Thursday Noon – 6 p.m. and Friday & Saturday 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

(540) 434-4475 ext. 500

Curbside Pickup

Shenandoah Community Library

Tuesday & Thursday Noon – 6 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

(540) 434-4475 ext. 600

Carry-Out Service

Village Library (Broadway)

Monday – Thursday Noon – 6 p.m. and Friday & Saturday 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

(540) 434-4475 ext. 700

Curbside Pickup

