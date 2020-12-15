Massanutten ski season to start this weekend

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — After creating snow last week, and Wednesday’s snowfall to add more, Massanutten Resort has announced its ski season will start this weekend.

The lifts will open this Friday to annual pass holders and Saturday for every guest.

Just last week, Massanutten resort was making snow on its mountain, unsure when its ski season would start. Now, the resort says Wednesday’s storm will be a good base for crews to work on.

“We typically don’t try to open in the middle of the week, in times we may have in the past but this gives our snowmakers an opportunity to build an additional base,” Kenny Hess, with Massanutten Resort, said. “This will also give us some more snow down so we can hopefully add another trail or two to the county for the weekend.”

Hess said while they’re excited to welcome back visitors to the ski resort, COVID-19 guidelines will still be enforced.

Need a lift? The Ski Slopes are opening on Saturday, December 19 for the 2020-21 season! We have been making snow when... Posted by Massanutten Resort on Tuesday, December 15, 2020

