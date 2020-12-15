Opens Doors asking for hand in snow shoveling

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Open Doors in Harrisonburg is asking for a little bit of community help to remove snow expected from Wednesday’s system.

Open Doors is a low-barrier thermal shelter for individuals experiencing homelessness.

After putting the word out on social media, they are grateful to have Honest Excavating LLC volunteering to help plow the parking lot, but are still welcoming more hands to tackle the snow.

Director of Shelter Operations Ashley Robinson said this could be a nice way for people to volunteer while maintaining social distance outside.

“I think it’s important that we each put in our own work to help the individuals in our community who need it the most. Our guests definitely like to lend a helping hand. They’re always willing to help us take up trash or clean up the shelter. They’re always willing to help, so I think this would be a great opportunity for the community to show support to our guests as well,” Robinson said.

If you’re interested in lending a hand, you can give Open Doors a call.

