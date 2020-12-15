Advertisement

Pendleton County native Smith to lead Illinois in regular-season finale

Pendleton County (WV) native Rod Smith is serving as the acting head coach of the Illinois football program.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Pendleton County (WV) native Rod Smith is serving as the acting head coach of the Illinois football program.

Smith has been tasked with leading the Fighting Illini after head coach Lovie Smith was recently fired. Smith compiled a 17-39 overall record in five seasons with the program, including a 2-5 mark in 2020.

“It is emotional,” said Rod Smith, who will serve as head coach when Illinois plays Penn State Saturday evening. “It is a roller coaster. It’s one of those things though, where we understand the job that we signed up for. That’s the profession and sometimes you get a change of plans. You don’t want it but it happens. But our first and foremost job is to these young men, these student-athletes that are here on this football team.”

Rod Smith is a Franklin, West Virginia native who has 25 years of coaching experience. He has served as the Illinois offensive coordinator for three seasons after six years as co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Arizona. Smith has also coached at Indiana, Michigan, West Virginia, South Florida, and Clemson.

Saturday’s game between Illinois and Penn State is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. with TV coverage on FS1.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

