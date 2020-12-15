Advertisement

Pendleton County woman looking to rebuild after devastating house fire

Joanne Mallow is trying to rebuild after a house fire took her home and the lives of her pets.
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 7:45 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WEST VIRGINIA, Va. (WHSV) - Joanne Mallow has lived in Pendleton County her whole life. On December 10th, Mallow lost her home and the lives of her dogs in a house fire. Mallow said she tried to go back and save her dogs, but couldn’t get to them.

“They was my family. They was my kids. They loved me,” Mallow said.

The home was Mallow’s great great grandma’s and was passed down through generations.

Mallow is staying with family for the time being, but hopes to move back home soon and has since purchased a trailer.

There was a GoFundMe created to help the rebuilding process.

