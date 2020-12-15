Pendleton County woman looking to rebuild after devastating house fire

WEST VIRGINIA, Va. (WHSV) - Joanne Mallow has lived in Pendleton County her whole life. On December 10th, Mallow lost her home and the lives of her dogs in a house fire. Mallow said she tried to go back and save her dogs, but couldn’t get to them.

“They was my family. They was my kids. They loved me,” Mallow said.

The home was Mallow’s great great grandma’s and was passed down through generations.

Mallow is staying with family for the time being, but hopes to move back home soon and has since purchased a trailer.

There was a GoFundMe created to help the rebuilding process.

