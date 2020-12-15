Staunton, Augusta County plan return to hybrid learning in January

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Staunton City and Augusta County public schools plan to resume hybrid learning a few weeks in January.

Staunton’s school board voted Monday night to accept the superintendent’s recommended plan. That has students learning virtually immediately following the holiday break.

The return to virtual learning on January 5 will allow administrators and school board members time to review any holiday-related COVID-19 case spikes ahead of an anticipated January 19 return to in-person learning.

Schools will still follow a hybrid model, in which high school students will have in-person classes two day per week, and younger students will have classes four days each week. Families can still choose to go virtual.

At Augusta County, the plan is to bring students back into the classroom just one week after the holiday break ends. Virtual learning would begin January 5, with hybrid in-person learning resuming January 11.

